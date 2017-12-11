Filed Under:the-dream
Photo: Paul Abell / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The-Dream has shared a new birthday gift in honor of his debut album, Love Hate.

Related: Ty Dolla $ign Drops ‘Love U Better’ Featuring Lil Wayne & The-Dream

The song is “It’s Yo Birthday,” released to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of his full-length debut, which dropped on Dec. 11, 2007.

Love Hate Changed Everything!,” The-Dream shared on Instagram. “Like it or Not!”

Listen to the new track, “It’s Yo Birthday,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.

 

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live