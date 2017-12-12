Bey showed off another stylish look.
By Hayden Wright

Glimpses into Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s life are few and far between, but last night Bey graced her 109 million followers with a trio of updates featuring her hip-hop mogul husband and another trendy outfit.

Jay and Bey were pictured together on a private plane jetting off to some fabulous destination. Clad in thigh-high boots, denim shorts and an artsy t-shirt accessorized to the nines, the “Formation” singer was typically stylish.  People reports Beyoncé’s boots are a Saint Laurent variety that will set you back $10k.

It’s just another day for the Carters. See Bey’s latest Instagram updates here:

