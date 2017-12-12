Filed Under:G-Eazy
Photo: Bobby Bruderle

By Scott T. Sterling

G-Eazy is ready to rap and roll across North America

Related: G-Eazy & Halsey are Ride-or-Die on ‘Him & I’

The rapper has revealed The Beautiful & Damned Tour, which launches Feb. 15 in Houston, TX. G-Eazy’s opening acts on the tour will be emerging artists Trippie Redd, Phora, and Anthony Russo.

The tour will be in support of the rapper’s new double-album, The Beautiful & Damned, due to arrive this Friday (Dec. 15).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on the same date (Dec. 15th) here.

Check out G-Eazy’s full itinerary below.

2/15 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
2/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
2/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
2/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
2/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
2/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
2/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
2/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
3/1 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
3/3 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center
3/6 – Denver, CO @  1STBANK Center
3/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
3/9 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
3/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
3/14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
3/16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
3/17 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
3/18 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
3/20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Never miss a tour date from G-Eazy with Eventful.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live