Jimmy Kimmel returned back to late night television last night after his son, Billy, underwent his second open heart surgery & yes it was a success! Watch his return along with his son Billy above – super emotional & amazing!

Health care for millions of kids is threatened. Call (202) 225-3121 to tell Congress to #FundCHIPNow! pic.twitter.com/xi2WU4vnSh — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 12, 2017