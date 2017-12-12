Filed Under:Lady Gaga
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s been said that every little girl wants a pony for Christmas. Lady Gaga just made that dream come true times two.

The pop star has shared a new video of herself running around a corral with a pair of small horses. “My new babies,” reads the caption.

Take a peek into Gaga’s happy new life with her horse babies below.

