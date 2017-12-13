He also played his club hit "No Limit."
By Robyn Collins

To promote his upcoming album The Beautiful & Damned, G-Eazy played two new songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (Dec. 12).

G-Eazy performed his club hit “No Limit” without the assistance of Cardi B and A$AP Rocky, who are featured on the track. And the rapper invited his girlfriend, pop star Halsey, to join him for their duet “Him & I.” Between flirtatious glances at one another, the duo traded lines and encouraged crowd participation.

The Beautiful & Damned comes out Friday (Dec. 15).

Check out “No Limit” here:

And watch “Him & I” below.

