By Scott T. Sterling

Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D are making music with their famous friends again.

The group has released new song “Don’t Don’t Do It!,” inspired by the 2016 police shooting of Keith Scott and featuring Kendrick Lamar with an intro that was written (but not performed) by Frank Ocean.

“Don’t Don’t Do It!” is the latest from N.E.R.D’s upcoming full-length, No One Ever Really Dies, which is scheduled be released this Friday, Dec. 15.

Listen to the new track, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.