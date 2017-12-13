Filed Under:Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

Taylor Swift turned 28 today (Dec. 13) and her famous friends were out in force with thoughtful birthday posts.

Perhaps the best birthday message came from Selena Gomez who shared a video of the two mugging for the camera.

“I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!)” she wrote. “Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift.”

See Selena’s sweet post below.

 

 

