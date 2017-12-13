The five-time GRAMMY nominee brought her parents to the taping.
Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

By Hayden Wright

SZA has taken a victory lap since becoming the 2017 GRAMMY Awards’ most-nominated woman: The artist stopped by The Tonight Show last night to perform “Supermodel” from her breakout album Ctrl.

SZA took the stage backed by a string section while her mom and dad watched from the audience.

The performance follows her stint as musical guest on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, and a weekend concert that featured a guest appearance from Chance the Rapper.

Watch SZA on The Tonight Show here:

 

