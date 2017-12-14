Filed Under:Cardi B., offset
Photo: Dennis Van Tine / PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Cardi B went all out for Migos rapper Offset’s 26th birthday, gracing her fiancé with a flashy new Rolls Royce for the occasion (via TMZ).

The luxury ride wasn’t all Cardi B had in store for her future hubby. She also plunked down big bucks to buy her man a glittery Wraith watch.

Cardi B surprised Offset with his fancy birthday gifts during a star-studded party at The MacArthur in downtown Los Angeles, with fellow rap stars Lil Yachty, Big Sean, and G-Eazy among the guests.

Watch the moment Cardi B presented Offset with his new Rolls Royce, which contains brief profanity, now at Radio.com.

