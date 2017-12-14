Photo: Michael Hurcomb / Sipa / USA / Today

By Robyn Collins

While fans wait for the release of Post Malone’s sophomore album Beerbongs and Bentleys, the rapper has shared the Latin remix of his hit single “Rockstar.” The track features Spanish verses delivered by Latin acts Nicky Jam and Ozuna.

The song moves effortlessly back and forth between English and Spanish, with the artists seamlessly handing off to each other as they decide who is the biggest “Rockstar”

Jam says, “A Panamanera (Porsche), an F12 in front of my house/ Gucci, Ferragamo, I buy the whole plaza/ Fine for the short rats that hunt you/ Thousands of hypocrites who come and hug you/ I live life like a king/ Kilos of music from Medellín to Monterrey/ Always crossing all the limits of the law/ My movie is always in play/ I live life like a rockstar.”

Ozuna responds, “Okay, you are the ones who have the most/ But let’s go by the numbers and you will see that you are my children/ What I buy myself is not to border you/ Is for me to take your wife in the Mercedes.”

The track is set to drop on all platforms Dec. 15. Take a listen to the remix of “Rockstar,” which features explicit lyrics, over at Radio.com.