By Scott T. Sterling

Ocean’s 8, the latest edition of the popular movie franchise has revealed its first poster.

The movie features an all-female cast of thieves looking to pull a heist at the Met Gala including Rihanna, who shared the poster on her Twitter page.

Rihanna will star alongside Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling and more when Ocean’s 8 hits the big screen next June.

See the new poster below.

