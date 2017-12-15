The rapper's version of the sweater dabs for a good cause.
By Hayden Wright

2 Chainz has been in the ugly Christmas sweater business for a some time; he’s sold “Dabbing Santa” pullovers for a good cause since 2015.

This week, it came to the rapper’s attention that Walmart has stocked their shelves with a “Dabbing Santa” sweater that features a nearly identical graphic to the one on the rapper’s merch. Let’s just say that discovery didn’t fill 2 Chainz with the spirit of the season.

“Oooh nooo someone please tell Walmart that they didn’t get permission to use this patent or likeness in anyway,” he wrote on Instagram. “We use this sweater this time of year to spread togetherness and also give back to those who are less fortunate or not able to provide for their families at the time.”

Proceeds from 2 Chainz’s “Dabbing Santa” sales benefit the rapper’s T.R.U. Foundation — which provides help to families in need through the holiday season. In a hashtag, 2 Chainz urged Walmart to support his community.

See 2 Chainz’ strongly worded cease-and-desist Instagram here.

