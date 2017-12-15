Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Not bad for her first time ever playing a kazoo.

Daisy Ridley was handed a kazoo during a recent interview, where the Star Wars actress appears to admit that she had no idea what she was holding.

Once she gets the hang of how to play it, Ridley rocked out a strong rendition of the instantly recognizable Star Wars theme music.

“My music career just disappeared into the air,” the actress joked after her kazoo performance.

Watch the magic happen below.