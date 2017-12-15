Photo: Mark Surridge

By Scott T. Sterling

DJ Earworm’s yearly tradition of compiling the biggest hits into one tidy package continues with his 2017 United State of Pop mashup.

This year’s mix includes tunes from Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Future, Sam Hunt and more.

See the full tracklist and listen to DJ Earworm’s 2017 mashup mega-mix below.

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug – “Havana”

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – “Something Just Like This”

Charlie Puth – “Attention”

DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

French Montana Featuring Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Future – “Mask Off”

Imagine Dragons – “Believer”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

James Arthur – “Say You Won’t Let Go”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”

Lil Uzi Vert – “XO TOUR Llif3”

Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage – ‘Rockstar’

Sam Hunt – “Body Like A Back Road”

Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”