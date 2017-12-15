Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Rap legend Eminem, a.k.a. Marshall Mathers, is setting up shop in his hometown of Detroit to celebrate the release of his new album Revival.

The pop-up shop will offer, among other things, “Mom’s Spaghetti,” a reference to the iconic line from Em’s song, “Lose Yourself.”

Related: Eminem Details ‘Revival’ Of Air Jordan 4 Encore Sneaker

The temporary merch site is located outside of The Shelter, below the music venue Saint Andrew’s Hall.

Michigan-based restaurant group Union Joints has been tapped to handle the cooking. “It’s not the kind of pasta you’d expect if your grandma came from Italy on a boat…it’s more like the spaghetti you’d know if your mom came to Michigan on a bus,” said co-owner Curt Catallo in a press release. “We wanted to take something you’d expect and just try and surprise you with the way we do it.”

“It’s a totally scratch sauce,” added Union Joints chef Vince Baker, “but you can practically taste the jar.”

Shop hours are Friday and Saturday 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Sunday 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.