By Scott T. Sterling

Nicki Minaj is heating up the holidays with some red-hot new rhymes.

Minaj lays out a rapid-fire verse on a remix of A$AP Ferg’s “Plain Jane,” flipping the sentiment of the song from her own female-dominant perspective.

The original version of the track appears on Ferg’s Still Striving, which was released earlier this year.

Listen to Nick Minaj’s explicit new lyrics now at Radio.com.

