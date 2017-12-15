By Hayden Wright
Three women have levied new sexual assault accusations against producer and music mogul Russell Simmons, according to the New York Times. The New York Police Department told media they are “reviewing information” related to the reported incidents, which are alleged to have taken place between 1988 and 2014. Accusers have reported a pattern of coercive and violating behavior, which Simmons denies.
The music executive (who stepped down from various business roles last month due to other allegations) took to Instagram to publicly declare his innocence and announce his intention to defend himself against the allegations.
“Today, I begin to properly defend myself. I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges,” Simmons wrote. He said he would begin by addressing the claims made by model Keri Claussen, followed by the account published by screenwriter Jenny Lumet in The Hollywood Reporter.
“My intention is not to diminish the #MeToo movement in any way, but instead hold my accusers accountable,” he wrote. “Again, this is not a movement against or even in conjunction with #MeToo. It’s just a statement about my innocence.”
His post was accented with large type text reading: “#NOTME.”
