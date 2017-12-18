"Just know, if you can beat cancer twice you can do anything."
By Annie Reuter

JAY-Z made one fan’s holiday wish come true when he invited her onstage for a hug and a photo.

On Saturday night (Dec. 16), JAY-Z was performing at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California as part of his 4:44 Tour, when he noticed a woman holding a sign that read, “I beat cancer 2x 2 see u! I love u!!! Selfie or hug?”

The rapper read the sign aloud and announced he needed to give her a hug. He invited the fan, Christina Cruz, to the stage and spoke with her for a moment before posing for several photos and giving her a big hug.

“Just know, if you can beat cancer twice you can do anything,” he told her.

“I thought if anything Jay-Z would acknowledge my sign and that in itself would have made me happy,” Cruz told Radio.com. “But the fact he brought me on stage and the love I received from the crowd is just unreal.”

Christina has beaten colon cancer twice and has been cancer free since October of 2016.

Watch the touching moment below:

