The holiday season is finally upon us!!!! That means it’s time for eggnog, Christmas trees, Christmas lights, good food, good times with family and yes even Christmas cards!!!! A-Rod and And J-Lo shared theirs via Instagram!!!! Super cute and effortless!!!!

 

Kim Kardashian and her family are known for their extravagant Christmas cards but this year it seems as though the family decided to scale it down a bit. The family decided to opt out of the posh decor and designer clothing for more a a simple look with a white background, denim and white tops for the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

 

Looks like the even got Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream in on the family tradition. Look how cute she looks

 

How cute are Kim & Kanye’s kids, North West and Saint West?!?!

 

Oh and it seems as though other celebrities got in on the Christmas card idea just like the British Royals, Kevin Hart and more. See their Christmas cards below!!!!

I wonder if Beyoncé is gonna put one out with the family?!?! That would definitely break the Internet!!!!

