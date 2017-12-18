Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

After sharing the official poster last week, Rihanna stars in a new video teaser for the upcoming movie, Ocean’s 8.

Related: Rihanna Shares First ‘Ocean’s 8’ Movie Poster

In the brief clip, Rihanna is seen alongside fellow stars including Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina for the all-female edition of the long-running heist franchise.

Watch the first visuals from Ocean’s 8 below, the full trailer arrives tomorrow.