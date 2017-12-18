Unless otherwise indicated below, WPOW-FM general contest rules apply to WPOW-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular WPOW-FM contest, please see below.

WPOW:

Win Santa’s Enchanted Forest Tickets

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 8:00 AM – December 29, 2017 9:00 PM

Contest Rules:

For the Santa’s Enchanted Forest tickets contest, listen to Power 96 weekdays (Monday-Friday), 12/18/17 – 12/29/17, between 8:00 AM and 9:00 PM ET. The Power 96 host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) caller to the studio contest number, 305-550-9696. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win four (4) tickets to Santa’s Enchanted Forest, 7900 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33155 valid Sunday-Friday through January 7, 2018 excluding 12/25/17. A total of fifty (50) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Santa’s Enchanted Forest. Total prize value $134. Otherwise, Power 96’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Power Free Lunch Fix

Contest Date Rage: December 7, 2017 10:00 AM – January 5, 2018 11:59 PM

Contest Rules:

For the Power Free Lunch Fix contest, enter between 10:00 AM, 12/7/17 and 11:59 PM, 1/5/18 , by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at power96.com/category/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person during contest period. On approximately 10:00 AM on 1/8/18, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a $50 Burger Fi Gift Card. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Burger Fi. Total prize value $50. Otherwise, Power 96’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.