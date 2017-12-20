Give this mash-up a listen.
By Hayden Wright

At the 2017 American Music Awards, Khalid and Imagine Dragons joined forces for an unexpected (but totally perfect) mash-up of their songs “Thunder” and “Young Dumb & Broke.” The collaboration didn’t end there. Now Khalid and Imagine Dragons have released a studio version of that ingenious medley for fans to stream.

Inspired by the song’s melodic similarities, the mash-up makes hay of the lines “Thunder” and “Young Dumb,” striking a balance between the Dragons’ pop-rock and Khalid’s smooth R&B. It sounded great live at the AMAs but fans of both artists can appreciate the polished studio record.

