Photo: Rony Alwin

By Scott T. Sterling

Katy Perry, meet Marie Antoinette.

Perry’s new music video for “Hey Hey Hey” is all about the French Revolution, complete with stunning period costuming and gravity-defying coiffures.

“After a year of peaks and valleys (remember, it’s all a journey), I wanted to end 2017 with a fun, triumphant piece of pop candy,” Perry shared on Instagram regarding the new clip. “Just think of it as a glam little stocking stuffer from me to you. ‘Hey Hey Hey’ is one of my favorite songs from ‘Witness’ and for me, it embodies the fighting spirit I always want you to be able to find within yourself, and to see in me. So ho, ho, ho; and hey, hey, hey; and happy holidays.”



Watch Katy’s video for “Hey Hey Hey” below.