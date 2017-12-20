Photo: Phil Loftus / Capital Pictures / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

So what exactly does One Direction’s Liam Payne have to do with the upcoming movie, Fifty Shades Freed?

That’s the question raised by a new image Payne has shared featuring the singer posing next to Rita Ora, who has a role in the film.

The glam shot finds the two back-lit in front of a window, with Payne looking sharp in a suit and turtleneck of which Drake would surely approve. Ora is looking lovely in a dark pink dress with black trim.

Fans immediately deluged Payne’s Twitter timeline demanding answers behind the mysterious image with on particular response seeming to sum up the overall reaction: “I FELL OUT OF MY CHAIR WHAT DOES THIS MEAN.”

Time will reveal if he makes an appearance in the movie, or the more likely scenario that he has a song on the soundtrack, possibly with Ora.

See the image below and speculate for yourself.