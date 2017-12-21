Photo: Randee St. Nicolas

By Scott T. Sterling

Britney Spears is ready to ring in the new year with you.

Spears is the latest performer added to the already star-studded lineup for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018.

Spears will perform hits including “Toxic” and “Work B—” during the show from her Las vegas residency stage in the Axis at Planet Hollywood during the NYE special that kicks off at 8 p.m. EST on ABC from New York’s Times Square.

It will the first time she’s performed for the annual NYE party since 2002. The show will also mark the end of Spears’ current Vegas residency.

Other acts already slated for the show include Kane Brown, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Fitz & The Tantrums, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Portugal. The Man, Imagine Dragons and Walk the Moon.