Filed Under:Kesha
Photo: Olivia Bee

By Scott T. Sterling 

This is Kesha.

The pop star has shared her version of the song, “This is Me,” recorded for the soundtrack to The Greatest Showman.

Related: Kesha Shares Heartfelt Holiday Message: ‘Give Yourself a Break’

The song originated in the Broadway production of The Greatest Showman, where it was performed by Kelea Settle, who stars in the film.

That version has been nominated for the Best Original Song – Motion Picture for the 75th Golden Globes.

Listen to Kesha’s version below.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live