Filed Under:About, Christmas, Cook, cooking, Dennys, driving, Eat, Eating, enjoy, family, Food, friends, fun, Gifts, GOOD NEWS, google, Holidays, Home, hungry, IHOP, internet, JayOnAir96, kids, Life, lifesaver, location, McDonald's, Media, Merry Christmas, news, Open, open restaurants, presents, School, shopping, the holidays, Waffle House, what's for dinner, work, yum, yummy

The big day is just hours away!!!! Are you one of those that just isn’t into cooking for the Christmas holiday?!?! A few restaurants understand and have decided to open their doors for the holiday. Newsweek came up with a list of places that will be open and I wanted to share but PLEASE be sure to call ahead to verify the location near you will be open because some hours and locations vary.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest: Open 5pm-midnight

McDonald’s: open regular hours at participating locations

Dennys: Open 24 hours

IHOP: Open 24 hours

Waffle House: Open 24 hours

Starbucks: Open 9am-6pm

Boston Market: Open 9am-10pm

Macaroni Grill: Open 12pm (noon)-8pm

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Open 12pm (noon)-8pm

Smith & Wollensky: Open 12pm (noon)-9pm

WARNING!!!! Please be sure to call ahead to make sure the location you plan to visit will be open. Hope this helps!!!! Wishing you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays!!!!

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live