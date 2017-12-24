The big day is just hours away!!!! Are you one of those that just isn’t into cooking for the Christmas holiday?!?! A few restaurants understand and have decided to open their doors for the holiday. Newsweek came up with a list of places that will be open and I wanted to share but PLEASE be sure to call ahead to verify the location near you will be open because some hours and locations vary.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest: Open 5pm-midnight

McDonald’s: open regular hours at participating locations

Dennys: Open 24 hours

IHOP: Open 24 hours

Waffle House: Open 24 hours

Starbucks: Open 9am-6pm

Boston Market: Open 9am-10pm

Macaroni Grill: Open 12pm (noon)-8pm

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Open 12pm (noon)-8pm

Smith & Wollensky: Open 12pm (noon)-9pm

WARNING!!!! Please be sure to call ahead to make sure the location you plan to visit will be open. Hope this helps!!!! Wishing you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays!!!!