Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Beyoncé shared some of her holiday spirit with three fun and festive videos posted to her Instagram account yesterday (Dec. 25).

The short clips find the pop star engaging in a little animated cosplay, featuring Bey’s face superimposed over two different cartoon images of Santa Claus. In a third clip, Beyoncé transforms into a dancing reindeer.

Watch the videos below and feel some of Beyoncé’s warm, holiday glow.

