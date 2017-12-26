Filed Under:Migos, NBA All-Star Game
Photo: Courtesy 300 Entertainemnt

By Scott T. Sterling

Migos has arrived to get basketball fans fired up for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

The rap trio revealed a new promo video for the upcoming East-West showdown featuring their Pharrell Williams-produced track, “Stir Fry.”

The clip intersperses images of the group performing in a packed nightclub with live-action clips of NBA stars including LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Watch the video below.

NBA All-Star Weekend is set to take place February 16-18 in Los Angeles, with the game slated for the the 18th.

