Unless otherwise indicated below, WPOW-FM general contest rules apply to WPOW-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular WPOW-FM contest, please see below.
You can also view WPOW-FM General Contest Rules or review Entercom’s Privacy Policy.

 

 

WPOW:

 

Win Santa’s Enchanted Forest Tickets

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 8:00 AM – December 29, 2017 9:00 PM

Contest Rules:

For the Santa’s Enchanted Forest tickets contest, listen to Power 96 weekdays (Monday-Friday), 12/18/17 – 12/29/17, between 8:00 AM and 9:00 PM ET. The Power 96 host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) caller to the studio contest number, 305-550-9696. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win four (4) tickets to Santa’s Enchanted Forest, 7900 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33155 valid Sunday-Friday through January 7, 2018 excluding 12/25/17. A total of fifty (50) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Santa’s Enchanted Forest. Total prize value $134. Otherwise, Power 96’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

 

Power Free Lunch Fix

Contest Date Rage: December 7, 2017 10:00 AM – January 5, 2018 11:59 PM

Contest Rules:

For the Power Free Lunch Fix contest, enter between 10:00 AM, 12/7/17 and 11:59 PM, 1/5/18 , by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at power96.com/category/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person during contest period. On approximately 10:00 AM on 1/8/18, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a $50 Burger Fi Gift Card.  A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Burger Fi. Total prize value $50. Otherwise, Power 96’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live