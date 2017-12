It’s here, season 4 of Black Mirror! You’ve never seen an episode? You enjoy Sci Fi Thriller? I promise you – this show is for you. Watch their final trailer above wishing you & yours a happy new year!

So we finally decided Black Mirror S4 episode sequence is:

1. USS Callister

2. ArkAngel

3. Crocodile

4. Hang the DJ

5. Metalhead

6. Black Museum

(but tbh you can watch them in whatever flippin’ order you like) pic.twitter.com/dwbiLBeYAX — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) December 14, 2017