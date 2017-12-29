Filed Under:Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Photo: Jayne Kamin Oncea / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Happy holidays from the Wests.

Related: Kanye West Gifts Kim Kardashian Over $200K in Stocks for Christmas

Kim Kardashian has shared a festive new family portrait to celebrate the holiday season.

Captioned with a simple “Happy Holidays,” the new portrait finds Kim (sporting blonde hair) and Kanye posing in front of a Christmas tree with their children, North and Saint.

See the family portrait below.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live