Filed Under:Demi Lovato
Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Demi Lovato rang in the new year with a glitzy show in Miami and a big kiss for one of her dancers.

Related: Demi Lovato is Ready for the Summer in Steamy New Swimsuit Photo

The pop star shared the moment on Instagram, posting a series of shots from the concert sporting a fabulous sequinned jumpsuit, including one of her kissing female dancer/choreographer, Jojo Gomez.

“Last performance of 2017 and first kiss of 2018,” Lovato captioned the photos, adding a series of emojis.

Gomez also shared the photo with the caption, “first kiss of 2018.”

See the posts below.

Last performance of 2017 and first kiss of 2018 🎉😻💋 📷 @worldredeye

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Happy New Year @ddlovato 💋😘✨. First kiss of 2018! 😛

A post shared by Jojo Gomez💋. (@jojogomezxo) on

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live