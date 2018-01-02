Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all. In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/NMO7QsAfyI — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 2, 2018

Not sure it gets any greater than this. Watch a contestant on Jeopardy lose $3,200 for mispronouncing Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Would you have answered correctly?