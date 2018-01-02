Filed Under:album, Entertainment, Justin Timberlake, Man Of The Woods, Music, New, Trailer, Video, Watch
Legit just had a conversation about Justin Timberlake & how he’ll for sure have a single ready by his halftime performance. Watch the trailer to “Man Of The Woods” above, due out February 2nd. Will we be getting some Memphis blues/ funk on this album?!

