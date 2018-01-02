The Bachelor, Because... with Lucy Lopez.

Last night’s season premiere episode of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. came face to face with his female suitors for the first time. After giving viewers a recap of his heartbreak on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, Luyendyk sought advice from Bachelor Nation success story Sean and Catherine Lowe. Which by they way, they’re like the perfect manufactured reality show family you will EVER see. I mean, their LOVE is real… but wow talk about PERFECT! Anyway, Arie met his 29 ladies–including single mother Chelsea, who is on track to be the next Olivia Caridi-esque villain. After grabbing Arie for a chat at the beginning of the night, Chelsea proceeded to judge the other women for trying too hard during their introductions. Later, Chelsea interrupted Arie’s conversation with Krystal to steal a kiss and secure the first impression rose. At the rose ceremony, Arie cut Alison, Amber, Bri, Brittane J., Jessica, Nysha, Olivia, and one of the (four!) Laurens.

Now, I know this sounds bias… and it is… BUT… I’m all about Bibiana. She’s HOME TEAM and that’s all that matters. To hear our MIAMI-ACCENT on national tv is always a win for the 305!

