By Lucy Lopez
Adam Devine, Lucy Lopez and Zac Efron ... Photo by Lucy Lopez

Zac Efron says he once cried over the phone with his life-long hero Michael Jackson. Efron shared the story during a recent interview with Graham Norton, noting that he spoke to the late pop star during a dinner with his High School Musical director Kenny Ortega. “His phone rang, and I remember I got this look, like… ‘You want this phone call,'” Efron reveals. “I was like, ‘OK,’ so I came over and was like, ‘What’s going on?’ He goes, ‘It’s Michael Jackson.'” The actor goes on to explain that he had a brief exchange with Jackson before handing the phone back to Ortega. However, Jackson called him right back to tell him, “I love what you do. I’m a huge fan.” “I lost my balance. I think I fell over into the wall,” Efron continues. “…I just started crying. I was a mess.” When Efron credited Jackson with inspiring his career, the King of Pop returned the favor and started crying.

