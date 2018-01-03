Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Dave Chappelle is under fire for making fun of the women who accused Louis CK of sexual misconduct in his new Netflix comedy special Equanimity & The Bird Revelation. “One lady said, ‘Louis CK masturbated in front of me, ruined my comedy dreams,'” he told the audience. “Well, then I dare say, madam, you may have never had a dream. Come on man, that’s a brittle spirit.” He went on to call CK’s accusers “weak” and specifically called out the victim who alleged that CK had masturbated while on the phone with her. “B**ch, you don’t know how to hang up the phone? How the hell are you going to survive in show business if this is an actual obstacle to your dreams?” he said. “I know Louis is wrong, I’m just saying, I’m held to a higher standard of accountability than these women are.” Chappelle also brought Martin Luther King, Jr. into the conversation, joking, “You think if Louis CK jerked off in front of Dr. King, he’d be like, ‘I can’t continue this movement. I’m sorry, but the freedom of black people must be stopped.'” Since Chappelle’s special was released on Sunday, several people have expressed their disapproval. “Dear @netflix, supporting sexists and their misogynist work is not a good look,” one critic tweeted.