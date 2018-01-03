Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

The lineup for the eighth annual Governors Ball Music Festival has been revealed, with an expansive list of artists. Eminem, Jack White and Travis Scott are three of the biggest acts on the bill. The concert will mark White’s first solo appearance since 2014.

Related: Beyoncé, Eminem And The Weeknd Top Coachella 2018

The Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs, A Perfect Circle and N.E.R.D will also perform the festival, as will Diplo and Mark Ronson, who are scheduled to debut their new project Silk City.

The three-day event will take place June 1 to 3 at Randall’s Island Park. Discount tickets are available on the event website until January 4 at midnight.

Other artists scheduled for the Ball include: Halsey, Khalid, Chvrches, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Vic Mensa, Cut Copy, Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley, Dirty Projectors, Margo Price, Third Eye Blind, D.R.A.M., the Glitch Mob, Japandroids, Kelela and Brockhampton.

Check out the full lineup below: