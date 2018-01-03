By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under:boots, Country, Justin Timberlake, love this guy, Lucy Lopez, Music, the down low
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake’s gone country! The Tennessee native revealed on Tuesday that he’s coming out with a new album on February 2 called Man of the Woods. The project is believed to mark his long-rumored foray into country music following his much-lauded performance with Chris Stapleton at the 2015 CMA Awards. “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but–more so than any other album I’ve ever written–where I’m from,” Timberlake says in a 60-second trailer for the project on YouTube. “It’s personal.” The preview clip also includes many shots of JT walking through cornfields as jangly acoustic music plays in the background, although it ends with some synth-pop sounds as Pharrell Williams announces in a studio, “That is a smash.” Timberlake also announced that he’ll drop a new song on January 5. SPIN notes that the track is likely titled “Fresh Leaves,” as Timberlake recently trademarked that name as well as the phrase Man of the Woods.

FRIDAY…

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

