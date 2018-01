POWER 96 INVITES YOU ON A THROWBACK JOURNEY… ONE THAT WILL HAVE YOU FREESTYLIN’ INTO 2018. GRAB YOUR AQUANET, AND Z-CAVARECHIES AND GET READY TO PARTY. IT’S THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF SUPER FREESTYLE EXPLOSION MARCH 10TH AT UNIVESITY OF MIAMI WATSCO CENTER.

STARRING STEVIE B, EXPOSE, LISA LISA AND MORE…

GET YOUR TICKETS AT TICKETMASTER.COM OR WIN THEM EVERY THURSDAY AT 12:35 AND 5:35 WHEN WE’RE IN THE MIX.. THROWBACK THROWBACK THURSDAY STYLE.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES