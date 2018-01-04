Courtesy: Atlantic Records

Bruno Mars has dropped the remix to his song “Finesse” and an accompanying music video featuring Cardi B. Premiered last night, the song opens with Cardi spitting lyrics about her Porsche and her big booty before Mars comes in with verses from the original version of the song. For the music video, the pair pay tribute to the sketch series In Living Color by wearing neon getups and playing with paint brushes as they dance on a ’90s-inspired sound stage. Rumors of the collaboration began circulating on social media almost two weeks ago, after an an alleged sound manager assistant wrote on Instagram, “My star struck a** helped the sound manager record a video for Bruno Mars and Cardi, allll night.”