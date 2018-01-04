Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

The Recording Academy has announced the first round of performers at the 60th GRAMMY Award ceremony. Lady Gaga, P!nk, Childish Gambino and Little Big Town will take the stage on music’s biggest night.

Gambino (a.k.a. actor Donald Glover) is up for five awards this year including Record of the Year for “Redbone” and Album of the Year for Awaken, My Love! His performance at this year’s awards will mark his GRAMMY stage debut.

Gaga is also a nominee for her pop album Joanne and pop solo performance “Million Reasons” and will sing a song from the record. P!nk earned a pop solo performance nod for “What About Us” while Little Big Town earned two nominations in country music categories.

The Recording Academy also announced that performances from two Broadway productions will take place during the show. Patti Lupone will celebrate the GRAMMYs’ return to New York with “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from Evita and Tony-winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) will sing a number from West Side Story.

As the January 28 ceremony approaches, more performers and presenters will be revealed for the 60th GRAMMY Awards, which will be hosted by James Corden on CBS.