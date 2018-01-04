Filed Under:Black Panther, Entertainment, Kendrick Lamar, Marvel, movie, Music, New, soundtrack, SZA, TDE
Marvel took to social media today to announce that TDE alongside Kendrick Lamar will be in charge of curating & producing the motion soundtrack to Black Panther.

Super excited for this movie even more so with this news! Black Panther hits theaters February 16th. Listen to the lead single “All The Stars” below. What do you think?

 

