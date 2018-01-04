Photo: Crash / Sipa / USA Today

.@KendrickLamar, @DangerooKipawaa, and @TopDawgEnt will curate and produce “#BlackPanther: The Album, Music from and Inspired by the Film,” including lead single “All the Stars” by @SZA. Listen to the single now: https://t.co/G1LljTh9cA pic.twitter.com/IwJG01zqao — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 4, 2018

Marvel took to social media today to announce that TDE alongside Kendrick Lamar will be in charge of curating & producing the motion soundtrack to Black Panther.

Super excited for this movie even more so with this news! Black Panther hits theaters February 16th. Listen to the lead single “All The Stars” below. What do you think?