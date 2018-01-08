Filed Under:atlanta, Entertainment, fx, season 2, Teaser, Trailer, Watch

Finally – during last nights Golden Globe Awards we got our first look at season 2 of FX’s “Atlanta.” Watch the teaser trailer above, super excited for this. You’ve never seen “Atlanta?” You won’t be disappointed, season 2 premieres on FX March 1st.

Listen Live