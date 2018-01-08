🚨 ATLANTA ROBBIN SEASON TRAILER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0z6WtoCRb7 — UPROXX Hip-Hop (@RealTalkUPROXX) January 8, 2018

Finally – during last nights Golden Globe Awards we got our first look at season 2 of FX’s “Atlanta.” Watch the teaser trailer above, super excited for this. You’ve never seen “Atlanta?” You won’t be disappointed, season 2 premieres on FX March 1st.