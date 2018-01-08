Filed Under:alex rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

By Scott T. Sterling

While most of Hollywood was wrapped in the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, Jennifer Lopez and beau Alex Rodriguez were in Puerto Rico working on hurricane relief.

The couple visited the hurricane ravaged island to announce the launch of the Puerto Rico Federally Qualified Health Centers Disaster Recovery Fund, which will assist health centers providing care to underserved communities still reeling from the effects of 2017’s Hurricane Maria.

At a press conference announcing the fund, Lopez, who was wearing black, also spoke about the Time’s Up movement and her support for equal treatment of women in Puerto Rico.

“We are humbled and proud to be a part of this effort,” she said. “Today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. A lot of the women with hashtag #timesup are standing up for equality, to be treated equally and for sexual harassment. And I stand here today in black doing the same, from far away. It’s the same here in Puerto Rico, we want to be treated equally.”

After the press conference, Lopez and Rodriguez stuck around to dance to plena, “an Afro-Indigenous and highly syncopated rhythmic music rooted in oral tradition,” according to Billboard.

Even the brutal devastation suffered in Puerto Rico isn’t dampening the spirit or resolve of its resilient citizens,” Rodriguez shared on Instagram. “They are filled with joy, hope and positive attitudes in the face of disaster, and it is truly inspiring.

See footage of the couple’s visit to Puerto Rico below.

