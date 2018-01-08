"Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! You can take my seat any time!"
Filed Under:Mariah Carey

By Annie Reuter

Mariah Carey is making 2018 a year to remember. Shortly after kicking off the New Year with a performance from Times Square in New York City, the singer attended the 75th Annual Golden Globes as a first-time nominee.

Related: Mariah Carey Finally Got Her Hot Tea on New Year’s Eve

While Carey didn’t go home with an award for her song “The Star” from the movie of the same name, she left with a story she’ll be telling for years to come; she stole Meryl Streep’s seat!

Carey was delayed by a trip to the bathroom during a commercial break and grabbed the first seat she saw when she returned. Unfortunately for the singer, the seat happened to be reserved for a very famous actress.

“Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break,” she tweeted. “Took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg. Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat…”

The pop diva profusely apologized to the legendary actress: “Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! You can take my seat any time!”

Carey also praised Oprah and congratulated the Best Original Song winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for writing “This is Me” for The Greatest Showman.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.
Miami Music Week Exclusive InterviewsIvy and Lucy Lopez go live from the Catalina Hotel on South Beach with some of the biggest artists scheduled to perform during Miami Music Week 2017. Check Out Their Exclusive Interviews

Listen Live