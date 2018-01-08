By Lucy Lopez
Oprah Winfrey gave a powerful speech calling out sexual abusers while accepting the Cecil B. de Mille Award at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. After being introduced by Reese Witherspoon, Oprah opened her speech by recalling the moment she watched Sydney Poitier become the first black man to win an Oscar in 1964 for Lilies of the Field. “I had never seen a black man recognized like that before,” she noted. “What a moment like that means to a little girl, a kid watching from the cheap seats, as my mom came through the door, bone-tired from cleaning other people’s houses.” The media mogul also paid tribute to Recy Taylor, a black woman who was raped by six white men in 1944 and sought justice with the help of Rosa Parks. “For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power to those men, but their time is up,” Oprah continued. “Their time is up!”

