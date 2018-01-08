P!nk will get the (Super Bowl) party started.
Justin Timberlake’s Halftime Show may take center stage at this year’s Super Bowl LII, but organizers recruited another superstar to sing the national anthem: P!nk. The Beautiful Trauma hitmaker has been confirmed to open the game with “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

With the announcement, P!nk joins a pantheon of stars who’ve sung the song at Super Bowls past: Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Cher, Diana Ross and more. Last year, Luke Bryan did the honors.

Tune in February 4 to watch the live telecast from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

 

